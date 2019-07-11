BEND — Dominic Tatone and Braden Steinacher combined on a three-hitter as the Roseburg Renegades Junior State baseball team defeated Bend, 8-1, in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader on Thursday.
The Renegades scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth inning and won the nightcap 13-0 in five innings, improving to 19-5 on the season.
Tatone went 3-for-4 with three doubles and three runs in the opener. Eli Jacobs was 3-for-4 with a two-bagger and three RBIs, Silas Kincaid was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Griffin Zeimet had two hits in four at-bats.
Tatone picked up the decision, striking out six and walking two over six innings.
Carson Dunn went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs in the second game. Steinacher, Tatone and Evan Corbin all had two hits. Jordan White and Corbin combined on a four-hitter.
Monday, Roseburg swept a league doubleheader from Thurston in Springfield, winning 12-1 and 11-1.
Steinacher was 2-for-2 with two runs in the first game. Tatone and Jacobs combined on a four-hitter with five strikeouts.
Tatone went 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and three runs in the second game. Steinacher and Kincaid each contributed a pair of hits. Parker Burke and Steinacher combined on a two-hitter.
The Renegades are scheduled to play a nonleague doubleheader against Mountain View Friday.
Thursday's Games
First Game
Roseburg;130;120;1;—;8;13;0
Bend;000;010;0;—;1;3;1
Tatone, Steinacher (7) and Burke; Johnson and Smith. WP — Tatone. LP — Johnson. 2B — Jacobs (R), Tatone 3 (R), White (R), Miller (B). 3B — Steinacher (R).
Second Game
Roseburg;003;(10)0;—;13;11;1
Bend;000;00;—;0;4;1
White, Corbin (5) and Burke, Lewis (4); Cecil, Mcttan (4), Simmonds (4) and Campbell. WP — White. LP — Cecil. 2B — Corbin (R), Dunn 2 (R), Steinacher (R).
Monday's Games
First Game
Roseburg;029;01;—;12;9;1
Thurston;010;00;—;1;4;4
Tatone, Jacobs (4) and Burke, Lewis (3); Roemen and White. WP — Tatone. LP — Roeman. 2B — Burke (R), Lewis (R), Wolford (R).
Second Game
Roseburg;402;014;—;11;10;0
Thurston;000;010;—;1;2;5
Burke, Steinacher (6) and Lewis; Phillips, Wiedenmann (6) and White, Blackwell (4). WP — Burke. LP — Phillips. 2B — Kincaid (R), Tatone (R).
