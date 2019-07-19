SPRINGFIELD — The Roseburg Renegades never trailed en route to an 8-4 win over Corvallis on Friday in the first round of the Division II Junior State baseball tournament at Thurston High School.
Roseburg (25-5), which has won 15 straight, will meet Summit of Bend at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Jordan White pitched a complete game for the Renegades, allowing nine hits and three earned runs. He struck out eight and walked none.
Roseburg, which left 10 on base, finished with seven hits and took advantage of seven Corvallis errors. Braden Steinacher was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs and Parker Burke went 2-for-4.
"Jordan White was fantastic on the mound," Roseburg coach Tim Sustaire said. "We found a way to scratch some early runs and made some plays behind him. One down. Another great opportunity tomorrow to compete."
Roseburg;104;102;0;—;8;7;2
Corvallis;000;110;2;—;4;9;7
White and Burke; Scott, Carter (5) and Hulduch. WP — White. LP — Scott. 2B — Kincaid (R), Steinacher (R), Abdullah (C).
