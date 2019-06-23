The Roseburg Renegades Junior State baseball team swept Churchill in a North Division doubleheader on Sunday at Sunshine Park, winning 11-1 and 19-9.
The first game was stopped after five innings and the second contest went six due to the 10-run rule.
Dominic Tatone led the Renegades (6-3, 2-0 North) in the first game, going 3-for-3 with two triples and four runs. He also pitched the win, allowing one hit and one unearned run with five strikeouts and two walks over four innings.
Roseburg pounded out 20 hits in the nightcap. Carson Dunn went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs. Tatone, Braden Steinacher, Griffin Zeimet, Parker Burke, Silas Kincaid, Fox Lewis and Kohl Wolford all had two hits. Zeimet and Kincaid each knocked in three runs.
First Game
Churchill;100;00;—;1;1;2
Roseburg;144;02;—;11;7;3
Jehsen, Sells (4) and Vest; Tatone, Wohlford (5) and Burke. WP — Tatone. LP — Jehsen. 3B — Tatone 2 (R).
Second Game
Churchill;014;211;—;9;13;2
Roseburg;306;433;—;10;20;2
Brooks, Wolmack (4) and Sells, Biaggi (4); Steinacher, Zeimet (4), Coleman (6) and Lewis, Burke (6). WP — Steinacher. LP — Brooks. 2B — Brooks 2 (C), Burke (R), Dunn 2 (R), Harrison (R), Lewis (R). 3B — Tatone (R).
