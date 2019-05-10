Age is just a number. Or in 32-year-old Chaz Gurule’s case, it’s just a mindset.
“If age is just a mindset, then Jan. 2 I turned one,” Gurule said. “I just brought some good stuff over from the 32 years before that. It’s like a rebirth.”
After not fighting for nearly three years, Gurule steps back in the cage on Saturday for CageSport 57 at Seven Feathers Casino and Resort in Canyonville.
“It’s a way of life,” Gurule explained. “No nerves going in.”
Gurule (2-2-0) feels he’s in the best shape of his life as he prepares for his showdown with Brandon Cromartie (1-2-0), a fighter from New Jersey, who’s currently training in Portland.
“Ever since I got the fight, I’ve been training all day, every day,” said Gurule. “I’m in my prime right now. Striking and conditioning-wise, I’m definitely at the top of my game and ready to bring the heat.”
Gurule’s return to fighting will be one of nine bouts on the card for Saturday night. Many of the fighters are from training grounds in the Pacific Northwest, but Gurule is the only one hailing from Roseburg.
“I ain’t going nowhere,” said Gurule. “Everybody else kind of rises up and leaves. Goes north, goes south, goes east, goes somewhere else … I’m home. I’m going to stay here.”
This is the second time that Seven Feathers has hosted a CageSport event.
The main event for the night will be a championship bout between defending bantamweight champion Christopher San Jose (6-1-0) and Benjamin Vinson (10-5-1).
San Jose won the bantamweight title against Case Johnson last year at Seven Feathers Casino and Resort in CageSport 51.
Vinson is ranked as the Pacific Northwest’s No. 2 bantamweight by Tapology.com and is coming off a win over previously undefeated Joey Elzea on Feb. 23.
The championship bout will be a five-round contest.
The undercards will all be three rounds.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and fights start at 7. Tickets range from $25 to $75 and can be purchased online at www.sevenfeathers.com or in person at the gift shop at Seven Feathers Casino and Resort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.