For the second straight year, Joelle Mattox of Roseburg will be among the cowgirls competing in the KK Run for Vegas/Junior World Finals Barrel Race and Pole Bending, scheduled for Dec. 10-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The event will be held in conjunction with the PRCA National Finals Rodeo.
Mattox, 12, is a seventh-grader at Fremont Middle School. She's been riding horses since she was 5.
Mattox, the daughter of Jason and Nataly Mattox, is one of 160 contestants taking part.
Each competitor will run twice, and the top 20 girls with the fastest two-run cumulative times will advance to the championship round.
"This is the culmination of a lot of hard work by these kids, and they have all earned the right to compete in Las Vegas," said Kelly Kaminski, the event's organizer and a two-time world champion barrel racer in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association.
"Each of these kids will be competing for over $150,000 in cash and prizes. These are all kids 17 and under, and they come from all across the country and Canada. This is a great opportunity for these kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.