The Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley is in need of volunteer coaches for the Roseburg Sports Program basketball teams in grades 3-6.
The first coaches' meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at B&G, 1144 NE Cedar St. Anyone 18-and-older who's interested can pick up an application form at the club or go to the website www.bgcuv.org.
Information: 541-440-9505.
