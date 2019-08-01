Roseburg High School boys soccer will hold a skills and conditioning camp, for players in grades 9-12, from Aug. 12-15 at Fir Grove Field.
Each session will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The camp will focus on individual technical training, group technical and tactical training, fitness, strength and flexibility training for conditioning and injury prevention.
The camp will be instructed by RHS head coach Jim Giraudo and assistants Eddie Garza and Cam Lawler.
Cost is $75. Make checks payable to RHS Boys Soccer. Mail form and fee to RHS Boys Soccer, Attn: Jim Giraudo, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, OR, 97470.
Players should bring soccer shoes, shin guards, a ball and water.
Information: giraudosoccer@gmail.com.
