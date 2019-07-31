Roseburg High will hold a volleyball skills camp, for girls in grades 5-8, beginning Monday and running through Wednesday at RHS's Robertson Memorial Gym.
Each session will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $40 and includes a T-shirt. The camp will be instructed by RHS head coach Vicki Crowl, her staff and some high school players.
Players should bring volleyball or court shoes, kneepads and a water bottle. Participants can bring money and registration to the first day of camp; make checks out to Roseburg Volleyball.
Information: Crowl, 541-643-4498, or email vcrowl@susd.k12.or.us.
