The Roseburg Women's Volleyball Association recently ended its 2018-19 season, playing on Monday evenings at Fremont Middle School.
GS&KS Vending (Team 8) finished with the top record, going 37-7. Lisa Black's AFC (11) was second at 35-9 and Bobby Geyer Construction (10) finished third at 29-15.
Roseburg Refrigeration (4) was selected the most improved team. Sharing the best sportsperson award were Savannah Scriven of Wanderlust Salon (5) and Laura Barr of Driver Dentistry (1).
RWVA board members include president Mary Waters, vice president Tamara Howell, secretary/treasurer Sue Bladorn and sergeant at arms Karen Smith.
RWVA Final Standings
1. GS&KS Vending, 37-7; 2. Lisa Black's AFC, 35-9; 3. Bobby Geyer Construction, 29-15; 4. Roseburg Roofing, 28-16; 5. Darci Shivers, 26-18; 6. Swanson Group, 25-19; 7. Oregon Tax Specialists, 23-21; 8. Wanderlust Salon, 22-22; 9. Day or Night Electric, 16-28; 10. Roseburg Refrigeration, 13-21; 11. Driver Dentistry, 8-36; 12. Rock Co. Construction, 2-42.
