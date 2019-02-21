Roseburg YMCA Swim Team’s Ellie Ketchum finished third in three of her events at the 10 & Under State swim meet last weekend at Willamalane Park Swim Center in Springfield.
Ketchum earned the bronze in the 50 breaststroke, 100 individual medley and 100 breaststroke in the 9-year-old girls division. She also competed in the 50 freestyle, where she finished fifth, and the 100 free, where she placed fourth.
“Ellie had a breakout meet,” RYST coach Dave Myhill said. “To do well at a championship level, swimmers have to perform their best times to place high. Ellie gave 100 percent effort, cut time in each of her events, and competed hard every race. I was happy to see all her hard work and effort in practices paid off here on the big stage.”
She was one of six RYST swimmers to compete, four in individual events and two for relays. Five of the six swimmers attend Hucrest Elementary, while Makenzie Young attends Winchester Elementary.
“We always hope they’ll improve their times when swimming with the top swimmers in the state, but when under pressure one doesn’t know how an 8-10 year old will respond,” Myhill said. “It was great to see Roseburg holding their own against the powerhouse swim clubs of Portland and Bend. Some of those teams brought 35 swimmers to these championships. We had six but we placed in the top eight in 11 events, and in the top 13 in 15 events. It was great to see a growing team, such as ours, compete at such a high level.”
Ketchum, Mallory Colvin, Young and Irelyn Weaver placed 15th in the 10-year-old girls 4x200 free relay.
Irelyn Weaver, 10, was fourth in the 50 free, fifth in the 50 breaststroke, and seventh in the 100 breast. Irelyn Weaver was the most experienced swimmer to attend, having been to the state meet the past two years.
“Irelyn was very motivated coming into this meet,” Myhill said. “She wasn’t content with just qualifying for the meet. She had some goal times she wanted to achieve. She wanted to medal and cut time in every event, which she did.”
Londyn Weaver, who competed in the 8-and-under division, was eighth in the 25 free and 11th in the 25 breast.
Myhill said Londyn Weaver’s meet got off to a slow start, but in her final swim, the 25 free, “she dove off that block determined to get a medal.”
In 8-and-under boys, Alexander Totoian was sixth in the 25 butterfly, 11th in the 25 back, 12th in the 50 back and 13th in the 25 free.
“Alex has had a banner year,” Myhill said. “He received the High Point Award at several swim meets this year. His forte is the butterfly and backstroke events. It was rewarding to see him place high in both his butterfly events.”
Roseburg Y swimmers will attend the Northwest YMCA Regional meet, scheduled Friday through Sunday in Federal Way, Washington.
RYST swimmers Dominic Colvin and Trevor Knox, Roseburg High School freshmen, will compete at the 11-14 Oregon State Short Course Championships this weekend at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
