Roseburg Youth Football has scheduled an in-person registration session from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Jo Lane Middle School.
The league is also collecting cans and bottles to raise money to purchase gear for the upcoming season. Anyone wishing to donate any old equipment can do so.
