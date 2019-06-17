Dale Roth of Roseburg defeated 14 other drivers to win the Addcox Outlaw 100 main event on Saturday night during the Pacific Racing Association program at Douglas County Speedway.
Tom Elam of Powers finished second and John Harvey of Wilbur was third.
Burnie Bryant of Roseburg won the hornets feature race, Kyran Greene of Roseburg won the hardtops main and Dylan Grichar of Yoncalla captured the J Class feature.
The next scheduled PRA card at the speedway will be this Saturday, highlighted by the North American big rigs. Also set to race are hornets and sports mods.
Saturday's Results
Main Events
Outlaw 100 — 1. Dale Roth; 2. Tom Elam; 3. John Harvey; 4. Brad Watson; 5. John Doyle; 6. Blake Harvey; 7. Mike Batman; 8. Robby Ulam; 9. Larry Means; 10. Kalob Watson; 11. Pete Tyree; 12. Pete Ulam; 13. Tom Durrant; 14. Kyran Greene; 15. Dan Philpott.
Hornets — 1. Burnie Bryant; 2. Richard Dickenson; 3. Michael Kennedy; 4. Jeremy Simms; 5. Bart Pulse; 6. Zachary Asumendi; 7. Paul Corbett; 8. Ryan Dickenson; 9. Tyler Organ; 10. Valerie West; 11. Cherish Wilson; 12. Dylan Grichar; 13. Jabana Pynch; 14. Drake Phillips; 15. Chris Lemon.
Hardtops — 1. Kyran Greene; 2. Mike Batman; 3. Greg Hickman; 4. Chuck Jacobs; 5. Brian Lenihan.
