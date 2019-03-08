Eight seconds of total terror. That’s how event organizer Wayne White describes the Umpqua Valley Round-Up Hell on Hooves Roughstock Rodeo.
“I tell people roughstock rodeo is the most exciting, bone-jarring, two hours in extreme sports, eight seconds at a time,” said White, a long-time rodeo announcer.
The rodeo comes to the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and events start at 7.
Thirty top cowboys and cowgirls will compete in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing and mutton bustin’.
This year’s rodeo will feature professionals who have won championships around the country.
“A good group of bull riders will be on hand to do battle with 1,200 to 1,800-pound bovine athletes,” White said.
Many of the riders hail from Oregon. Kyle Bounds of Harrisburg is a three-time Northwest Pro Rodeo Association (NPRA) bareback riding champion. He’ll go against a field which includes 2017 NPRA champion Kirk St. Clair of Blodgett.
Prize money and championship belt buckles are on the line for the competitors.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $13 or at the door for $15. Children 5 and under get in free.
Advance tickets can be obtained at Douglas County Farmers Co-op in Roseburg and Winston, Bi-Mart in Roseburg, The Myrtle Creek Saw Shop and Crystal Creek Quality Meats.
