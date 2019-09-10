Late registration for the Roseburg Sports Program Coed Flag Football Academy, for boys and girls in grades 5-6, runs through Friday at the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley.
Games start on Sept. 21 and the season runs through Nov. 2. Teams will be formed at each school if the maximum size is reached. Combined teams will be formed to accommodate players if there isn't enough to fill a team.
Cost is $70 and partial scholarships are available. All players will need proof of insurance.
Volunteer coaches are needed. Anyone interested should turn an application into the B&G.
Information: 541-440-9505 or email jbraman@bgcuv.org.
