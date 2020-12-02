COTTAGE GROVE — The Jingle Rush 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday.
Run CG Run is hosting the annual event.
Participation will be free, and the race will run virtually throughout the day to ensure safe social distancing. The race opens at 9 a.m. behind the Cottage Grove High School track.
All proceeds benefit the local Tree of Joy effort, which helps area shoppers purchase Christmas gifts for local kids.
Information: runcgrun.com, where donations to Tree of Joys can also be made.
