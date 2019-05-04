The team Screaming Seagulls, including several runners from Florence, took the title in the annual Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay last weekend.
The group toured the 67-mile course over the Coos Bay Wagon Road in 7 hours, 55 minutes and 55 seconds.
The squad included Justin Mans, Eric Utz and Snake Ulrich of Florence, Scott Pinske of Beaverton and Sean Williams of Hermiston.
The top local team among the 27 running teams in the event, was the team Start Slow and Taper, which finished second overall in 8:08:37. That squad included Lawrence Cheal of North Bend, Doug Veysey of Coos Bay, Jack Isenhart of Myrtle Point and Karl Smith and John Gunther of Coquille.
The event is one of the signature races each year for the South Coast Running Club and a fundraiser for Camp Millennium, a summer camp for children impacted by cancer.
The top mixed team last weekend was The Breathless Club of Roseburg, which finished in 8:37:50 and included Brian Watkins, Jake Manning, Jeremy McNett, Amber Hill and Stacie Truitt.
The top women’s team was another Douglas County team, Legs Get Fired Up!, which crossed the finish line in Coos Bay in 9:49:50 and included Havilah Patching and Cheyanne Tucker of Roseburg, Michelle Holcombe of Oakland, Alicea McAlpine of Glide and Rains Rausch of Elkton.
An additional four teams participated in the Laverne Park to Coos Bay Walk Relay, a 23-mile event. The top team in the walk relay was an all-female group called Sole Sisters out of Grants Pass, which finished in 5:04:15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.