The Pacific Racing Association season is winding down and there are still tight point races in some classes heading into Saturday's program at Douglas County Speedway.
Dale Roth has won the outlaws season championship. Point leaders heading into this weekend include Rich Dickenson in hornets, John Dumire in super stocks, Kyran Greene in hardtops and Tom Ford in sport mods.
Qualifying on Saturday begins at 4 p.m., followed by racing at 6.
The Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association Rick Brown Super Shoe race has been rescheduled for Oct. 5 at DCS, weather permitting.
PRA Season Point Standings
Through Sept. 14
Hornets — 1. Rich Dickenson; 2. Michael Kennerly; 3. Ron Johnson; 4. Burnie Bryant; 5. Zach Asumendi.
Mini Stocks — No qualifiers.
Super Stocks — 1. John Dumire; 2. Mo Scevers; 3. April Hillyard; 4. Dale Roth.
Hardtops — 1. Kyran Greene; 2. Harlon Cox; 3. Greg Hickman.
Sport Mods — 1. Tom Ford; 2. Kalob Watson; 3. John Harvey; 4. Pete Tyree.
Outlaws (final) — 1. Dale Roth; 2. Harlon Cox; 3. Mike Batman; 4. Robby Ulam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.