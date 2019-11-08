Registration for the Umpqua United Soccer Club's 2020 spring recreational league has began and runs through March 7, 2020.

Players with birth years 2005-14 (and in grades no higher than eighth) are eligible to register. The Umpqua United Soccer Club, previously the Roseburg Soccer Association, has provided opportunities for youth since 1974.

Information: 541-672-5089, or visit the website at www.roseburgsoccer.org or the Facebook and Instagram pages at Umpqua United Soccer Club.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

