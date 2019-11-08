Registration for the Umpqua United Soccer Club's 2020 spring recreational league has began and runs through March 7, 2020.
Players with birth years 2005-14 (and in grades no higher than eighth) are eligible to register. The Umpqua United Soccer Club, previously the Roseburg Soccer Association, has provided opportunities for youth since 1974.
Information: 541-672-5089, or visit the website at www.roseburgsoccer.org or the Facebook and Instagram pages at Umpqua United Soccer Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.