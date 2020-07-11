The coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the 2020 Douglas County Softball Association men’s summer city league season, but the league is back in full swing at Sunshine Park.
Eleven teams are playing in the league this season. Games started on June 17 and run through August — as long as it remains safe to do so.
The Douglas County Women’s Slowpitch Softball Association and coed league are also playing at Sunshine.
In Friday men’s games: Anvil Northwest edged Tower Timber 6-5, Jersey Lilly defeated FX 420 9-4, Anvil downed FX 420 12-1 and Jersey Lilly whipped Tower Timber 35-5.
In Wednesday action: Scared Hitless beat Tenacity twice, winning 23-10 and 12-11.
In Monday contests: North River thumped Tradesmen 18-6, Kane’s Mutineers got past the Douglas County Timberwolves 24-18, Tradesmen slipped past the Timberwolves 18-16 and North River downed Kane’s Mutineers 18-13.
The updated men’s standings can be found in the scoreboard section.
