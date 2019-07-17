NORTH BEND — South Douglas County defeated the South Coast All-Stars 15-13 last Sunday to claim the title in the Southern Oregon State Tournament for 13-15 year-olds at Clyde Allen Field.
South Douglas County started strong, leading 7-1 after one inning. But South Coast closed within 7-6 in the third.
A three-run triple by Jayden Landee helped push South Douglas' advantage to 13-6.
South Douglas coach Joe Moody, who guides the Glendale High School baseball during the spring, said both teams played hard in the tournament.
South Douglas will travel to Washington this weekend for the regional tournament.
