MYRTLE CREEK — Some of the Northwest’s top cowboys and cowgirls will compete for top honors in the 37th annual South Douglas Rodeo on Father's Day weekend at the Tri-City Horsemen’s Arena.
Performances will start at 1 p.m. on June 15 and 16.
Events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tiedown roping, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, team roping and barrel racing. Kids’ events are mutton bustin’, steer riding, goat tying, junior barrel racing and junior bull riding.
The rodeo is sanctioned by the Northwest Professional Rodeo Association. Howell Rodeo Co. will supply the stock.
Information: 503-829-8868, 541-935-4990, 541-863-3134.
