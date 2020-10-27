NEWBERG — The Southern Oregon Outlaws 12U fastpitch softball team won the Halloween Scream 12B tournament over the weekend at Antonia Crater Elementary School.
The Outlaws finished with a 4-0 record in the tournament, defeating the Oregon Blaze 09 of Beaverton 10-3 for the championship.
S.O.'s team members included Harlee Agee, Serena Mandera, Cadence Knebel, Regan Ireland, Maddison Walker, Mariah Walker, Kamma Shultz, Rylie McLaughlin, Kaitlynn Younce, Keayton Hudson, Jasmine Cornell and Katelyn Lane.
Doug Agee was the head coach, and assisted by Robin Knebel and Nick Mandera.
