MYRTLE CREEK — Jordan Spears of Terrebonne posted a winning ride of 85 points aboard Howell Rodeo Co.'s Scrawny Ronny and captured the bull riding title in the 37th annual South Douglas Rodeo on Sunday at the Tri-City Horsemen's Arena.
Spears edged Prineville's Chase Dougherty, who rode Party Pooper for an 83.
Other event winners included Kyle Bounds of Harrisburg in bareback riding (78 points); Kayla Johnson of Etna, California, in barrel racing (17.53 seconds); Jessica Tye of Canby in breakaway roping (2.00); Shane Erickson of Terrebonne in cow milking (16.50) and ranch bronc (18.30); Joe Scott III of Madras in saddle bronc riding (74); Curry Cash and CJ Cash of Eagle Point in team roping (6.20); and CJ Cash in tie-down roping (13.00).
CJ Cash won the All-Around title.
Roseburg's Bailey Cline finished second in barrel racing (17.57), while Natalie Thompson of Yoncalla tied for second in breakaway roping (4.20).
Final Results
Bareback Riding — 1. Kyle Bounds, Harrisburg, 78; 2. Matt Turner, Wilsonville, 76; 3. Ryan Newman, Redmond, 69.
Barrel Racing — 1. Kayla Johnson, Etna, Calif., 17.53; 2. Bailey Cline, Roseburg, 17.57; 3. Mary Etzel, Turner, 17.60.
Breakaway Roping — 1. Jessica Tye, Canby, 2.00; 2. (tie) Mattie Turner, Wilsonville, and Natalie Thompson, Yoncalla, 4.20.
Bull Riding — 1. Jordan Spears, Terrebonne, 85; 2. Chase Dougherty, Prineville, 83.
Cow Milking — 1. Shane Erickson, Terrebonne, 16.50; 2. Sam Willis, Terrebonne, 20.40; 3. John Jardine, Sandy, 25.50.
Saddle Bronc Riding — 1. Joe Scott III, Madras, 74; 2. Bill Peterson, Springfield; 3. Bill Peterson, Springfield, 69.
Team Roping — 1. Curry Cash-CJ Cash, Eagle Point, 6.20; 2. Hays Smith, Eagle Point-Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, 6.50; 3. Sam Willis, Terrebonne-JR Brown, Redmond, 7.30.
Tie-Down Roping — 1. CJ Cash, Eagle Point, 13.00; 2. Garrett Robinson, Heppner, 14.20; 3. Jase Bustad, La Center, Wash., 16.10.
