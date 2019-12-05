Special Olympics Douglas County will be holding winter sports sign-ups at 9 a.m. Saturday at Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road.
Sports being offered are basketball and snow sports. Any athletes interested should attend the meeting. Medicals must be good enough March 2020 in order to participate.
Information: 541-784-2017 or email at dcspoly@gmail.com.
