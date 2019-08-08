Special Olympics Douglas County will hold fall sports sign-ups at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road.

Sports being offered are bowling, aquatics and soccer. Those attending the meeting will have priority for choice of sports.

Medicals must be valid through Nov. 15, 2019, in order for athletes to participate in regional games. If an athlete needs a new medical, it must be turned in to Mendi no later than Sept. 10.

Information: www.soor.org, click on local programs, click on Douglas County.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

