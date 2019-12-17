At first glance, bicycle motocross looks like a sport best suited for the younger group of racers.
Don't try telling that to Stephani and David Bastian Jr., though.
The Roseburg couple has been involved with BMX for well over two decades. David, 57, started in 1994; Stephani, 56, followed in 1995.
David Bastian competes in the 56-60 men cruiser age group and Stephani races in the 56-and-over women cruiser division. She won the Northwest Gold Cup championship this year and finished 10th in the nation.
"I just like the competition level of getting out and mixing it up with the other guys in the gate," David Bastian said. "You can have 16-20 in your class and the first guy to the finish line wins. There are a lot of elbows and holding your ground, and it's very fun and entertaining to be able to compete at 57."
"It's a fun sport and keeps you in shape," Stephani said. "I have friends all over the U.S. I've met and still have friendships with to this day. Everybody shakes hands at the end of the race. It's been a blast."
Their three children all were involved with BMX at one time, but gave up the sport.
"It's a family sport. That's how I got started ... I was just going to ride with the kids and get some good exercise," Stephani Bastian said. "The first month I did it I lost 23 pounds. Little did I know I'd be good at it and accomplish what I have. I've earned every award an amateur can earn.
"My daughter (Kymberly) says I'm bad ass (that I'm still racing)."
"Our boys (Brandon Phillip and David III) would really like to do it more — now that they've grown out of the chasing cars and girls stage," David said with a smile. "They're just proud of us for sticking it out and racing and competing and continuing to do it as long as we have."
David Bastian has enjoyed a long run of success in BMX, but wasn't able compete as much this year due to work. He finished second in the state in his class and fared well at a national race in Las Vegas.
"Mainly for me, it was a matter of getting back on the bike after going through multiple ailments," he said. "Hip replacement in 2016 and I had shoulder rehab after tearing all the tendons in 2018. I was racing against the fastest guys in the nation (in Vegas) and that did wonderful things for my confidence and self esteem."
David Bastian is the owner of Addcox Heating Center in Roseburg.
"I enjoy getting out. It's a way to get away from the release of work," he said. "I work 60 hours a week, so getting out and only having to focus on peddling and riding is a blessing. It's just very fun to get out there and have a lot of other old-schoolers come up and say, 'I knew you raced but didn't know you're as fast as you are. How do you stay so fast, you're almost 60 years old'.
"I know how to pedal, know how to take corners and bumps and I'm not afraid of the track. That's key when you're a veteran of this sport."
Stephani Bastian has accumulated a few injuries along the BMX path as well.
"I've had different accidents throughout time," she said. "This last year I blew out my knee, but that was at home. I had (arthroscopic) surgery, but waited until after the racing season to get it repaired and I'm rehabbing at the moment."
The Bastians plan to continue their BMX prowess in 2020, health permitting.
"As far as I know, we're the longest racing couple in the U.S.," Stephani said.
