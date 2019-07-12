SUTHERLIN — The 28th annual Sutherlin Stampede will be held July 19-20 at the rodeo grounds.
Performances start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The free rodeo became a non-profit organization in 1993. Anyone attending the rodeo is asked to bring a canned food item, which will go to the Sutherlin Food Pantry.
Events include peewee barrel racing, junior barrel racing (boys or girls ages 10-15), junior bull riding (boys ages 12-15), open barrel racing, team roping, open bull riding and a saddle cow riding race. Kids events are mutton bustin' and calf riding.
Beck Bucking Bulls will supply the stock.
Information: Sutherlin Visitor Center, 541-459-3280; or info@visitsutherlin.com.
