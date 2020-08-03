The women took center stage for the Seven Feathers Ladies Invitational golf tournament, held Saturday and Sunday at Roseburg Country Club.
Teams played a scramble format Saturday, then went to a modified best ball Sunday. The tournament attracted 88 players.
The quartet of Nora Eaton, Tandi Thomas, Melissa Carl and Kylie Smith captured the First Flight gross championship with a score of 214.
The First Flight net title went to the foursome of Patti Grieb, Vise Westbrooks, Mari Woodruff and Kris Kelso with a total of 180.
In Second Flight gross, the team of Jackie Weddle, Jean Major, Deena Manning, Laurie Saxon and Libby Chase finished first with a score of 253.
Two teams shared the Second Flight net crown with a score of 182: Pam Soberanes, Debbie Hull, Dawn Grinager and Becky Baier, and Randa Hurley, Carol Philippi, Diane Guthrie and Berta Dargen.
Final Results
First Flight
Gross — 1. Nora Eaton-Tandi Thomas-Melissa Carl-Kylie Smith, 214; 2. Kimberly Crofcheck-Erin Crofcheck-Sarah Shinkle-Theresa Bex, 217; 3. Linda Fox-Linda Fox-Linda Edwards-Mickey Jarvis, 233.
Net — 1. Patti Grieb-Vise Westbrooks-Mari Woodruff-Kris Kelso, 180; 2. Patty Beaudoin-Joanne Bryant-Sherry Cooley-Penny Pargeter, 182; 3. Jill Dickerson-Dixie Pieren-Wendy Hawkens-Pat Tyler, 189.
Second Flight
Gross — 1. Jackie Weddle-Jean Major-Deena Manning-Laurie Saxon-Libby Chase, 152; 2. Belinda Robbins-Toby MacLauchlan-Colleen Holbert-Tina Bork, 262; 3. (tie) Marisa Chaney-Vicki Mitchell-Sandy Lipsey-Theresa Hooper and Tara Palmer-Sara Leiman-Tina Jefferson-Darlene Satterla, 265.
Net — 1. (tie) Pam Soberanes-Debbie Hull-Dawn Grinager-Becky Baier and Randa Hurley-Carol Phillipi-Diane Guthrie-Berta Dargen, 182; 3. Susan Soares-Debra Daniels-Shirley Gee-Carol Andersch, 187.
