The Douglas County Timberwolves semi-pro football team piled up the points in a 46-6 victory over the Crook County Mountain Men to win its first-ever league home game last Saturday at Sutherlin High School.
The Timberwolves shut out the Mountain Men for the first three quarters, while building a 33-0 score going to the fourth quarter. Crook County scored its only touchdown on a 60-yarder in the final period.
Ryan Stinson completed 50 percent of his passes and connected for three passing touchdowns to lead the Timberwolves. Sergio Jefferson was on the receiving end of two of those scoring passes.
Jefferson also added a 40-yard touchdown run and a 64-yard punt return for a score.
Nikko Hill threw for a touchdown and ran for one as the back-up quarterback for the Timberwolves. Amario Plush and Travis Dietz also found the end zone.
The Timberwolves are now 1-4 in the Pacific Northwest Football League.
Up next, Douglas County will host Willamette Valley on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at Sutherlin High.
