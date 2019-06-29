WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College volleyball program will hold three camps in July in the Riverhawks' gym.
A camp for players in grades 3-5 is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 22-23. Grades 6-8 will work out from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24-25 and the session for high school players will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 26-27.
Cost is $100 for grades 3-8 and $55 for high schoolers. The high school camp will run through college level drills and play in a tournament the second day. Each player will receive a camp T-shirt and should bring a sack lunch.
The camps will be instructed by UCC head coach Lacy Pinard and her players. To mail in registration, go online at www.umpqua.edu/roseburg-summer fun or players can bring their registration in person on the first day of camp.
Information: Pinard, 541-643-1313.
