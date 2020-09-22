The Umpqua Strong 9K/5K run and walk & Virtual event will be held on Saturday at Stewart Park in Roseburg.
The race will begin at 9 a.m. next to Bill Gray Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.
There will be no kids event this year, but they can run or walk or ride a bike.
Entry fees are $25 for adults and $12 for kids. Anyone interested in participating needs to pre-register by 7 p.m. Friday.
This will mark the fourth year of the race and fifth year the event honors the victims in the Oct. 1, 2015, shooting at Umpqua Community College.
Information: 541-972-3251, or email umpquastrong9k5k@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.