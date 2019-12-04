The Umpqua United Soccer Club has scheduled 2020 Spring League tryouts for Wednesday and Thursday at Roseburg High School.
U-13 girls and U-14/15 girls will work out from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. High school tryouts are scheduled Thursday, with boys practicing from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and girls going from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Girls born in 2005 must be in the eighth grade and can attend either tryout.
Information: www.roseburgsoccer.com.
