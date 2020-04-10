Will Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken have a 2020 baseball and softball season at Roseburg's Gaddis Park?
With the coronavirus pandemic going on, many players, coaches and parents are wondering.
Jim Collins, the president of the league, responded to The News-Review in an email.
"The board is still hoping to have a season, but it will depend on the state and federal social distancing and social gathering restrictions," Collins wrote. "It might change, but those restrictions are currently in place until the end of the month which means the season wouldn’t start until the first of May. We’re continuing to monitor the situation and we’ll keep everyone informed to the best of our ability."
Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken is a nonprofit organization made up of volunteers who operate the league for boys and girls ages 4-15 who live in the Umpqua Valley area. Around 575 kids participated in 2019.
