Umpqua Valley Gymnastics played host to the compulsory state meet last weekend at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
In Level 3, Story Ann Rael of UVG finished with an all-around score of 38.175, including a 9.600 on beam. Mikenzie Martinez posted an all-around score of 37.350, highlighted by a 9.550 in vault. Molly Heuberger had an all-around score of 37.000, her highest event coming in vault with a 9.500.
In Level 4, Olivia Mecham finished with an all-around score of 37.500, including a 9.700 in floor.
Umpqua Valley Gymnastics Results
LEVEL 3
Session 2
Molly Heuberger — 9.500 vault; 9.400 bars; 8.775 beam; 9.325 floor; 37.000 All-Around.
Mackenzie Davis — 8.900 vault; 7.950 bars; 8.300 beam; 8.200 floor; 33.350 All-Around.
Brooklyn Thomas — 9.400 vault; 7,975 bars; 6.900 beam; 7.850 floor; 32.125 All-Around.
Session 3
Story Ann Rael — 9.575 vault; 9.450 bars; 9.600 beam; 9.550 floor, 38.175 All-Around.
Mikenzie Martinez — 9.550 vault; 9.175 bars; 9.350 beam; 9.275 floor; 37.350 All-Around.
Madison Exceen — 8.875 vault; 9.200 bars; 8.900 beam; 9.050 floor; 36.025 All-Around.
Session 4
Quinn Farrell — 9.150 vault; 8.350 bars; 8.550 beam; 7.100 floor; 33.150 All-Around.
LEVEL 4
Session 5
Lilee Winters — 8.750 vault; 8.875 bars; 9.300 beam; 8.675 floor; 35.600 All-Around.
Amy Whitney — 8.050 vault; 9.025 bars; 9.200 beam; 8.675 floor; 34.950 All-Around.
Session 6
Olivia Mecham — 9.325 vault; 8.975 bars; 9.500 beam; 9.700 floor; 37.500 All-Around.
Session 7
Kaia Eichenbusch — 8.350 vault; 8.750 bars; 9.375 beam; 9.100 floor; 35.575 All-Around.
Olivia Bishop — 7.950 vault; 9.300 bars; 8.450 beam; 9.500 floor; 35.200 All-Around.
