Umpqua Valley Gymnastics will host its spring meet on Saturday in the Exhibit Building at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Nine club teams from around Oregon are expected to take part. Doors open at 8 a.m. and competition gets underway at 9:30.
Level 3 gymnasts warm up at 9 a.m., followed by Levels 2-4 at noon and optionals and xcel at 4 p.m.
T-shirts and raffles will be available for purchase at the concession stand. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children. A family ticket (two adults, two kids) is available for $20.
Information: 541-326-8826 or 541-672-3534.
