Umpqua Valley Gymnastics will play host to the state gymnastics meet Friday through Sunday in the Exhibit Building at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Around 35 teams and 450 gymnasts from around the state are expected to take part.
Level 5 competition begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Level 3 will have three sessions, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Level 4 gymnasts will start at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Daily admission is $10 for individuals. A family pass is available for $25 and kids 5-and-under are free.
T-shirts will be available for purchase.
Information: 541-326-8826.
