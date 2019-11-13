Several members of Umpqua Valley Gymnastics fared well in last Saturday's Harvest Invitational, held in the Exhibit Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
The meet featured gymnasts from eight academics from around the state.
Winning events for UVG were Brooklyn Thomas (Level 3, vault, 9.6), Story Ann Rael (Level 4, uneven bars, 9.375), Mikenzie Martinez (Level 4, floor, 9.475) and Olivia Mecham (Level 5, uneven bars, 9.0).
Finishing second were Mackenzie Snow (Level 3, all-around, 35.95; floor, 9.15; Molly Heuberger (Level 4, floor, 9.325; beam, 9.45), Kaia Pinsondumm (uneven bars, 9.175), Rael (all-around, 36.65; beam, 9.325); Martinez (uneven bars, 9.275), Mecham (all-around, 36.275; beam, 9.3) and Amy Whitney (Level 5, floor, 9.125).
Harvest Invitational
Nov. 9
UVG Results
Level 3 Team Result — Umpqua Valley Gymnastics fourth place.
Sage Rappe (Level 3 Middle A group) — 9th place All-Around, 36.45; 7th place Floor, 9.125; 9th place Bars, 9.25; 9th place Beam, 9.0; 15th place Vault, 9.075.
Ava Cumpston (Level 3 Middle A group) — 17th place All-Around, 34.575; 15th place Beam, 8.4; 16th place Floor, 8.675; 16th place Uneven Bars, 8.6; 18th place Vault, 8.9.
Zoey Lewis (Level 3 Middle B group) — 7th place All-Around, 36.2; 3rd place Vault, 9.425; 6th place Beam, 8.9; 8th place Uneven Bars, 9.175; 9th place Floor, 8.7.
Audrey Stone (Level 3 Middle B group) — 8th place All-Around, 35.525; 4th place Beam, 9.1; 11th place Bars, 9.0; 14th place Floor, 8.475; 15th place Vault, 8.95.
Audrey Carson (Level 3 Middle B group) — 13th place All-Around, 34.375; 9th place Beam, 8.7; 10th place Floor, 8.675; 14th place Vault, 9.0; 17th place Uneven Bars, 8.0.
Quinn Farrell (Level 3 Middle B group) — 14th place All-Around, 34.00; 2nd place Vault, 9.5; 12th place Uneven Bars, 8.475; 16th place Beam, 7.8; 17th place Floor, 8.225.
Mackenzie Snow (Level 3 Older group) — 2nd place All-Around, 35.95; 2nd place Floor, 9.15; 3rd place Beam, 8.8; 4th place Vault, 9.3; 7th place Uneven Bars, 8.7.
Brooklyn Thomas (Level 3 Older group) — 4th place All-Around, 35.475; 1st place Vault, 9.6; 4th place Beam, 8.75; 6th place Uneven Bars, 8.725; 6th place Floor, 8.4.
Emma Stanfill (Level 3 Older group) — 12th place All-Around, 33.525; 7th place Beam, 8.65; 13th place Uneven Bars, 8.35; 16th place Floor, 7.8; 17th place Vault, 8.725.
Katelyn Spencer (Level 3 Older group) — 15th place All-Around, 33.35; 7th place Floor, 8.35; 12th place Uneven Bars, 8.45; 16th place Beam, 7.85; 19th place Vault, 8.7.
Molly Heuberger (Level 4 Middle B group) — 3rd place All-Around, 36.25; 2nd place Floor, 9.325; 2nd place Beam, 9.45; 3rd place Uneven Bars, 9.00; 9th place Vault, 8.475.
Kaia Pinsondumm (Level 4 Middle B group) — 6th place All-Around, 35.1; 2nd place Uneven Bars, 9.175; 6th place Beam, 9.2; 8th place Floor, 8.775; 14th place Vault, 7.95.
Madison Exceem (Level 4 Middle B group — 8th place All-Around, 34.475; 7th place Floor, 8.85; 7th place Beam, 9.1; 9th place Uneven Bars, 8.475; 13th place Vault, 8.05.
Story Ann Rael (Level 4 Older group) — 2nd place All-Around, 36.65; 1st place Uneven Bars, 9.375; 2nd place Beam, 9.325; 3rd place Floor, 9.3; 12th place Vault, 8.65.
Mikenzie Martinez (Level 4 Older group) — 3rd place All-Around, 36.475; 1st place Floor, 9.475; 2nd place Uneven Bars, 9.275; 5th place Vault, 9.125; 8th place Beam, 8.6.
Olivia Mecham (Level 5) — 2nd place All-Around, 36.275; 1st place Uneven Bars, 9.0; 2nd place Beam, 9.3; 3rd place Vault, 8.9; 5th place Floor, 9.075.
Amy Whitney (Level 5) — 5th place All-Around, 34.925; 2nd place Floor, 9.125; 3rd place Uneven Bars, 8.6; 5th place Beam, 8.85; 8th place Vault, 8.35.
Olivia Bishop (Level 5) — 7th place All-Around, 33.95; 6th place Beam, 8.8; 7th place Uneven Bars, 8.4; 8th place Floor, 8.575; 10th place Vault, 8.175.
Kaia Eichenbush (Level 5) — 10th place All-Around, 31.925; 4th place Vault, 8.75; 9th place Beam, 8.375; 10th place Uneven Bars, 7.55; 10th place Floor, 7.25.
Team Result — Level 4&5 Combined, Umpqua Valley Gymnastics third place.
