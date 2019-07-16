EUGENE — The Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken 12U All-Star team went 3-0 at the state tournament last weekend and brought home a title.
Team officials say it's the first state championship in at least 30 years for that age group.
The team will now move on to the Northwest Regional in Meridian, Idaho. Tournament play starts on Thursday and runs through Sunday. Opening ceremonies will be held Wednesday night.
Umpqua Valley (22-1) defeated Rogue Valley 15-5 in its first game of the state tournament. U.V. then edged Willamette Valley 2-1. It had to face Willamette Valley a second time and won 14-6 to claim the championship.
The Umpqua Valley 12U roster consists of Judah Sensabaugh, Luke Robbins, Mason Collins, Drew Camp, Tucker Halstead, Dane St. Clair, Lucas Miller, Ty Hellenthal and Ryder Sawyer.
Jim Collins serves as head coach for the team and is assisted by Randy Camp and Dustin St. Clair.
The winner of the Northwest Regional will advance to the World Series, set for Aug. 2-10 in Branson, Missouri.
