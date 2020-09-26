A small contingent of players turned out for the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center Fall Pickleball Championships on Saturday at the Paul Jackson Indoor Center in Roseburg’s Stewart Park.
The COVID-19 year and family issues contributed to the lower than expected turnout for the event, but tournament director Erik Belzer was pleased with how the day went. Seventeen players participated.
“The tournament went well,” Belzer said. “Mostly we had locals, but had a couple from Grants Pass and Eugene. Everyone had a good time.”
Round-robin play was held in men’s and women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles, Belzer said. Recent wet weather moved the tournament indoors.
Belzer hopes UVTC can hold a winter pickleball tournament in January or February.
