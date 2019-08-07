Vicki Crowl isn’t too far away from officially beginning her first season as Roseburg High School’s head volleyball coach.
Crowl, a 1982 graduate of South Umpqua High and former player for the Lancers, was the Tribe’s junior varsity coach last year under Doug Magee. She’ll be Roseburg’s third head volleyball coach in three years after Magee wasn’t retained following the 2018 season.
Crowl has previous head coaching experience at South Umpqua and Douglas.
“I’m excited to be moving up,” Crowl said Wednesday following the conclusion of a volleyball skills camp for players in grades 5-8 at Robertson Memorial Gym. “The girls have been very responsive. We’ve put in a lot of time in the gym.
“They’re very enthusiastic and just having a lot of fun. We’re trying to bring a lot of positivity and family into our Roseburg volleyball program. That’s where our focus is.”
The high school players will attend a sports performance team camp in Eugene next week. The Indians will begin fall practice, as mandated by the Oregon School Activities Association, on Aug. 19.
“I’m familiar with most of the players,” Crowl said. “There are a few of the younger girls I haven’t seen a lot and some of them have surprised me. I didn’t get to see them a lot last year on JV2, but they’ve progressed a lot. It’s really exciting and I think we’re really going to surprise a few people this year.
“We’ll actually be able to carry three teams (at Eugene), we had a lot of girls wanting to go. There will be a lot of touches on the ball, and I’ll be able to watch the girls and assess how well they’re doing. I’ll watch their team communication and work ethic, and how they work together. We’ll become more of a unit.”
Crowl’s staff will include Jennifer Klopfenstein, Danell Warmouth, Mandy Carpenter and Nicki Spurlin.
Crowl was pleased how the skills camp for elementary and middle school players went. The camp, which began Monday, had a turnout of 24.
“It went awesome,” Crowl said. “The girls were very enthusiastic every day. They had a lot of fun, and improved a lot from the first day to where we were playing six on six. There were some girls who were hitting the ball hard, making great passes and great sets and they had great camaraderie with each other.
“(The emphasis) is your basics. Pass, setting and hitting. Our No. 1 thing was communication, we worked a lot on the communication part of volleyball. You have to have that before you can have anything in it.”
The high school players assisted with the skills camp.
“The high school girls learn a lot instructing the other girls,” Crowl said. “They see things in a different way, and it helps them.”
“They’re very enthusiastic and just having a lot of fun. We’re trying to bring a lot of positivity and family into our Roseburg volleyball program. That’s where our focus is.”
I love this quote and I hope that will always remain your focus. Teach them that their team is their family and give them positive feedback. Let them know that it's okay for it to be fun. Never give them an option to quit and always show them you support them and welcome them. Not just some of them but ALL of them.
