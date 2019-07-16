Registration for volleyball (grades 3-6) and coed flag football (grades 5-6) continues at the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley, 1144 NE Cedar St.
Volleyball sign-ups run through Aug. 16 and cost is $90. Flag football sign-ups (early registration) run until Aug. 2 and cost is $60. It will increase to $70 from Aug. 5-Sept. 6.
Partial scholarships are available.
Registration forms are available at B&G or download from the web site www.bgcuv.org.
Information: 541-440-9505; or email jbraman@bgcuv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.