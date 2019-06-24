Cole Wiesner was the best of the North American big rigs, winning the main event during the Pacific Racing Association card on Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway.
Rich Dickenson won the hornets main and Riley Watson won the modifieds main.
The next scheduled event at DCS will be on July 12, billed as the Graffiti/Can-Am Challenge. Classes include hardtops, hornets, sport mods, super stocks, mini stocks and tough trucks.
This Saturday, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West will return to Roseburg with the Clint Newell Toyota 150.
Saturday's Results
Main Events
Big Rigs — 1. Cole Wiesner; 2. Lonnie Grzech; 3. Glen Creed; 4. Ashley Creed; 5. Brady Riplinger; 6. Jason Riplinger; 7. Ron Singer; 8. Gino Howe; 9. Jaeger Berdahl; 10. Dylan Swanstrom.
Modifieds — 1. Riley Watson; 2. Jeff Solberg; 3. Kalob Watson; 4. Tom Ford; 5. John Harvey; 6. Brad Watson; 7. Pete Tyree; 8. Jamie Britton; 9. Blake Harvey; 10. Tom Durrant.
Hornets — 1. Rich Dickenson; 2. Ron Johnson; 3. Michael Kennerly; 4. Paul Corbett; 5. Bart Pulse; 6. Dylan Grichar; 7. Valerie West; 8. Cherish Wilson; 9. Ryan Dickenson; 10. Sarah Hickman; 11. Jeremy Simms; 12. Burnie Bryant; 13. Zachary Asumendi.
