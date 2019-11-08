The Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley is accepting early registration with a discounted fee until Nov. 22 for Roseburg Sports Program youth basketball for players in grades 3-6.
The early registration fee is $80 and will increase to $90 on Nov. 25. Partial scholarships are available.
Age groups include grades 3/4, 5 and 6. Teams will be formed at each Roseburg Public Schools school if the minimum team size is reached. Combined teams could be formed to accommodate players if there's not enough to fill a team or the maximum number of players on a team is exceeded.
Games begin on Jan. 25 and a tournament is scheduled for March 7. Coaches are needed.
Registration forms are available at B&G or can be downloaded from the website at www.bgcuv.org.
Information: 541-440-9505.
