Registration for youth lacrosse and volleyball academy will run through Friday at the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley, 1144 NE Cedar St.
Fees for lacrosse are $90 for players in grades 1-4 and $120 for players in grades 5-8. Cost for volleyball is $80 for coed grades 3-6. Volleyball will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. at B&G beginning on April 2.
Information: 541-440-9505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.