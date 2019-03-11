Zach Traul won the Lookingglass Block Run Saturday.
The 5-mile race is a fundraiser for Roseburg High School's cross country team of which Traul is a member.
He won the race in 26:29, ahead of his former teammates Eli Hansen (28:33) and Hunter Agsten (30:14). Emily Webber McKay won the women's race in 35:51 and finished 11th overall.
The 2-mile course was won by Eliza Eckman in 12:06, the first male to finish was Steen Olson in 12:48.
Roseburg cross country coach Nathan Eckman said it was a beautiful day.
5-mile results
1. Zach Traul 26:29; 2. Eli Hansen 28:33; 3. Hunter Agsten 30:14; 4. William Bryd 31:31; 5. Joe Richards 31:32; 6. Jeff Lehrbach 32:55; 7. Jim Collins 32:59; 8. Brandon Bryd 33:12; 9. Ephriam Webber 34:47; 10. Brian Powell 35:49; 11. Emily Webber McKay 35:51; 12. Trenton Hoschouer 36:01; 13. Sam Friedman 36:04; 14. Josh Heacock 37:11; 15. John Lazur 37:35; 16. Bethany Kalebaugh 37:43; 17. Jennifer Childers 38:15; 18. Miriam Childers 38:28; 19. Tim Drake 39:11; 20. Wayne Newport 41:05; 21. Jeramiah Simmons 41:10; 22. Arya Simmons 42:18; 23. Kimiko Olson 43:23; 24. Eric Olson 42:24; 25. Ian Pinard 42:27; 26. Tashia Webber 42:29; 27. Kaitlyn Bogardus 43:29; 28. Jesse Faunce 44:24; 29. Jeff Twibell 44:30; 30. Aidan Alcock 44:48; 31. Nick Stephens 45:36; 32. John Rogers 45:41; 33. Rachel Bouersox 45:54; 34. Icel Lohbeck 47:51; 35. Jon Nutter 48:09; 36. Brad Bogardus 48:18; 37. Burt Tate 48:34; 38. Karma Clarke Jung 48:42; 39. Paul Vogel 48:43; 40. Allen Sjrogren 48:51; 41. Ron Edwards 49:16; 42. Lynn Cockerham 51:14; 43. Larry Brown 52:11; 44. Alex Hardung 52:11; 45. David Hardung 52:26; 46. Kendra Fletcher 52:37; 47. Gary Stockhoff 53:20; 48. Jenna Anderson 53:21; 49. Dawn Anderson 53:21; 50. Gabe Bachmier 55:14; 51. Ken Ash 55:20; 52. Linda Schroeder 1:00:09; 53. Al Springer 1:06:35; 54. Jim Wicka 1:16:11; 55. Jennifer Boardman 1:16:11; 56. Trinia Thompson 1:17:03; 57. Cameron Blue 1:17:35; 58. Janet McDand 1:19:51; 59. Jackie Doeding 1:22:04; 60. Marley Holborow 1:22:54; 61. Dianne Holborow 1:22:54; 62. Cherie Jones 1:26:40; 63. Haley Rein 1:26:40; 64. Rebecca Mapes 1:26:45; 65. Reagan Aramburo 1:26:46; 66. Jill Weber 1:29:39; 67. Jaci Groshong 1:29:39; 68. Jason Thomas 1:31:27; 69. Rae Hamp 1:31:27; 70. Shane Romine 1:31:37; 71. Bill Holborow 1:33:38; 72. Paul Nolte 1:38:39; 73. Ken Hendrick 1:38:39.
2-mile results
1. Eliza Eckman 12:06; 2. Steen Olson 12:48; 3. Nic Bolin 13:09; 4. Wyatt Lowe 13:50; 5. Sophia Tate 14:55; 6. Nina Willhoft 14:56; 7. Paris Coleman 14:56; 8. William Young Seidmann 15:16; 9. Olivia Stephens 18:57; 10. Janet Newport 19:07; 11. Rick Young Seidmann 19:23; 12. Janell Stradtner 19:32; 13. Chloe Frasier 19:52; 14. Joshua Frasier 19:53; 15. Deanne Cammarata 20:02; 16. Elliana Webber 20:36; 17. Mason Collins 20:40; 18. Kevin Callanchu Bernal 20:41; 19. Esteban Webber 20:54; 20. Yvon Bernal Webber 21:03; 21. Saraya Seevers 21:15; 22. Brayton Parker 21:43; 23. Jamir Palmer 21:58; 24. Rafael Webber Bernal 22:10; 25. Liam Fonsen 22:14; 26. Kelly Wadsworth 22:16; 27. Marissa Newport 23:21; 28. Brenna Myler 23:59; 29. Brooklyn Buchan 25:00; 30. Mike Buchan 25:08; 31. Evalyana Hand 25:08; 32. Skylee Wells 25:16; 33. Jolie Garcia 27:12; 34. Marcia Kimball 28:23; 35. Emma Larner 28:59; 36. Joseph Larner 29:11; 37. Abigail Cervantes 29:11; 38. Chloe Garcia 29:12; 39. Hope Bird 29:13; 40. Raul Garcia 29:31; 41. Ryland Glasser 29:32; 42. Rogan Coate 29:33; 43. Lalia Lowe 30:12; 44. Hayden Eldridge 30:19; 45. Sallie Buchan 30:33; 46. Grayson Coate 30:41; 47. Nautica Royce 30:51; 48. McKenzie Catillo Herrera 30:52; 49. Amy Jo-Rodriguez 31:04; 50. Isaiah Ledbetter 31:17; 51. Sid Risley 32:01; 52. Connor Coleman 32:02; 53. Deri Coleman 32:12; 54. Darren Coleman 32:13; 55. Eileen Lowe 32:14; 56. Dylan Lowe 32:20; 57. Jamison Lowe 32:36; 58. Brittany Saily 33:37; 59. Mona Shimer 33:38; 60. Denise Weathers 33:39; 61. Damian Webber 33:40; 62. Jerome Webber 33:47; 63. Kathy Stephens 34:08; 64. Barbara Peterson 34:09; 65. Deanne Clayton 34:19; 66. Trudy Harris 34:22; 67. Sherry Armstrong 34:36; 68. Lynn Rooker 34:36; 69. Emily Clayton 35:01; 70. Rebekah Frasier 35:02; 71. Heather Bemetz 35:09; 72. Joanna Vanek 39:10; 73. Leann Sargent 39:48; 74. Nancy Brown 39:59; 75. Joanne Albertus 40:00.
