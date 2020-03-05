EVERETT, Washington — Snohomish County health officials confirmed a case of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) in an Everett Community College student Thursday, prompting an immediate closure of the school's campus and all facilities, and the indefinite postponement of the Northwest Athletic Conference women's and men's basketball championship tournaments, which tipped off Thursday morning.
The announcement came prior to the Umpqua Community College women facing host Everett in the first round of the tournament.
Everett C.C. President Daria J. Willis posted the following statement on the school's web site:
"Everett Community College has received many questions and requests for additional information from students, faculty, and staff about the student who informed us this afternoon of a positive COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.
"We are working closely with the Snohomish Health District. The Health District has asked the college to give their disease investigators some time to do their work. Consequently, we are not providing further information at this time.
"If you were directly impacted, you will be contacted by public health officials as soon as possible."
The announcement of the campus closure was made at halftime of Thursday's noon women's game between North Idaho College and Lower Columbia. Only three of the scheduled eight first-round games were completed.
More to come
