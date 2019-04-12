SUTHERLIN — The Douglas County Timberwolves semi-pro football team returns to league play on Saturday against the Crook County Mountain Men after a bye week.
The Timberwolves (0-4) look to end a four-game skid and get their first league win in the Pacific Northwest Football League. The Mountain Men (0-4) are also winless on the year.
This is the first of four straight home games for the Timberwolves. Head coach Josh Nelsen says returning home should help the team’s depth, as many players were unable to travel for recent away games.
The PNFL also recently reopened registration and allowed for registered players to transfer teams with approval. The Timberwolves were able to recruit four new players.
Saturday’s game against Crook County kicks off at 1 p.m. at Sutherlin High School. Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 years old and younger get in free.
