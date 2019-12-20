MARCOLA — Days Creek used a strong defensive effort to wipe out a 15-point third-quarter deficit, but the Wolves' offense came up just short as the visitors fell 39-33 in a nonleague boys basketball game at Mohawk Thursday night.
"We went down 15 in the third quarter, but we held them to four points in the fourth quarter and got within five," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "We gave ourselves a chance."
Macs Whetzel and Neston Berlingeri had 10 points each to pace the Wolves (4-3). Josh Rowe led the Mustangs with a game-high 11 points.
Days Creek will host Cascade Christian Friday.
DAYS CREEK (33) — Macs Whetzel 10, Neston Berlingeri 10, Martin 5, Jackson 4, Anderson 2, Gaskell 2, Kruzic, Stever. Totals 12 8-14 33.
MOHAWK (39) — Josh Rowe 11, Ireland 8, Carter 7, Bolton 6, Scott 4, Martin 3, Robinson. Totals 18 0-1 39.
Days Creek;9;4;12;8;—;33
Mohawk;16;6;13;4;’—;39
3-Point Goals — D.C. 1 (Martin), Moh. 3 (Rowe, Carter, Martin). Total Fouls — D.C. 8, Moh. 17.
JV Score — Mohawk def. Days Creek.
