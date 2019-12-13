MULINO — Micah Colburn had a game-high 15 points to lead third-ranked Damascus Christian past Days Creek 48-25 in the first round of the Country Christian tournament Friday night.
Kaeden Stever had six points and Neston Berlingeri five for the 10th-ranked Wolves, who fell to 2-2 in nonleague play.
Days Creek plays host Country Christian in the consolation game today at 3:30 p.m.
DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN (48) — Micah Colburn 15, Powers 8, Ishimwe 2, Clear 7, Zakharyuk 7, deLambert 7, Janzen 2, Hill, Werth. Totals 20 2-5 48.
DAYS CREEK (25) — Kaeden Stever 6, Berlingeri 5, Kruzic 3, Martin 3, Jackson 2, Whetzel 2, DeGroot 2, Anderson 2, J. Williams, R. Williams, Gaskell. Totals 10 2-4 25.
Damascus Chr.;15;16;5;12;—;48
Days Creek;9;7;5;4;—;25
3-Point Goals — Damascus 6 (Colburn 2, Powers, Clear, Zakharyuk, deLambert), DC 3 (Berlingeri, Kruzic, Martin). Total Fouls — Damascus 10, DC 7.
