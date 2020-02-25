PAISLEY — Days Creek shook off its road fatigue, rallying from a two-point halftime deficit to bury host Paisley 42-26 in the first round of the Class 1A girls basketball playoffs Tuesday night.
The Wolves (14-11) trailed 21-19 at intermission, but found a way to corral Broncos senior forward Mia Milasinovic, who scored just five of her game-high 19 points after halftime.
"We didn't really have any film on these guys, so it was just trying to adjust on the fly as quick as you can," Days Creek coach Matt Crume said. "The major change was keeping track of Mia, making sure we always had someone on her and double-teaming to keep her from getting anything easy."
The Wolves outscored Paisley 23-5 in the second half, including 9-0 in the third quarter.
Shandiin Newton led Days Creek with 16 points, while Joleen Crume chipped in 12 and Moriah Michaels scored nine.
The Wolves visit High Desert League champion and top-ranked Crane (25-0) Friday in a second-round playoff contest, with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
DAYS CREEK (42) — Shandiin Newton 16, Crume 12, Michaels 9, Slater 5, Leodoro, Sawyer, Kruzic, Ketchum, Stufflebeam, Chandler. Totals 17 6-12 42.
PAISLEY (26) — Mia Milasinovic 19, Jones 5, Froehlich 2, Jimenez, Yin, Sanders, Bahr. Totals 11 2-2 26.
Days Creek;10;9;9;14;—;42
Paisley;9;12;0;5;—;26
3-Point Goals — D.C. 2 (Newton), Pais. 2 (Molasinovic, Jones). Total Fouls — D.C. 9, Pais. 14. Fouled Out — Jones.
